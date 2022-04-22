LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A county is on the cusp of a new strain of bird flu that can be deadly to chickens.
"Berks has 405 commercial flocks of poultry," said Russell Redding, the state agriculture secretary. "We are obviously concerned. That's on top of 1,600 or so in Lancaster County."
The state says multiple cases of avian flu have already been confirmed since Saturday in Lancaster County, resulting in the euthanizing of large amounts of poultry in an effort to contain the virus.
"You can tell in the flocks — they obviously are sick and just by looking at them," Redding said, "but the point is you have to go into these facilities and contain that disease as quickly as possible."
As the U.S. Department of Agriculture incident team is already in Pennsylvania addressing the growing problem, poultry virus biology remains a very specialized field.
One expert from Penn State explains the severity of the current situation.
"This is really kind of like chicken COVID, so we are doing the best we can to prevent that disease," said Emily Shoop, a Penn State poultry expert.
Experts say there is no human health impact, but there is a concern over egg and poultry prices going up.
There are things people can do to help from a biosecurity standpoint.
"It's tempting to sort of want to know about these other facilities and where they are and check them out, but if you drive people to them, you are driving up the risk to that flock and that farm," Redding said.
"Keeping away from areas where wild birds can congregate," Shoop suggested. "Most of them would be our parks with ponds or streams in them. Golf courses tend to be another reservoir."
There is no way to vaccinate or treat bird flu, but those in the industry hope slowing down bird migration will help stop the spread.
"The point is here to try and keep them away from the wild birds that are flying over so there's no potential contamination," Redding said.