PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - It's the final days of the world's largest cooperative pet adoption event.
Pennsylvania SPCA is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for "Tour for Life."
They are holding a "Meet your Match" event at the SPCA's Philadelphia facility Saturday.
Potential adopters will complete a "Match Worksheet" describing the personality type they're looking for.
Adoption staff will recommend three matches and then supervise a meet and greet.
If the someone adopts a dog they were matched with, the adoption fee will be waived.