WYNNEWOOD, Pa. - A traditional farewell for a fallen firefighter was held Saturday in Montgomery County. 

The American and Canadian flags were seen hanging side-by-side. Mourners walked under the ladder trucks in a fitting and final tribute to 35-year-old Sean DeMuynck.

DeMuynck was killed in the line of duty while battling a house fire in Wynnewood, Montgomery County on the Fourth of July.

“Sean faithfully served the citizens of Penn-Wynn and Lower Merion Township, and know that your son died a true hero,” Chief Charles J. McGarvery, Lower Merion Fire Department, said.

It was supposed to be DeMuynck’s final shift with Penn-Wynn before he and his wife, Melissa, moved back home to Canada.

“Never did I believe that I could find myself someone that could fill my heart with so much happiness,” Melissa said.

The couple moved to the area in July 2019 so Melissa could complete a two-year-fellowship at The University of Pennsylvania.

Sean’s visa didn’t allow him to work, so instead he spent his days at the firehouse volunteering.

