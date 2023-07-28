BRIDGEPORT., Pa. - The financial officer of a Montgomery County-based furniture company has been arrested for allegedly stealing $1.27 million from her employer.

The financial officer, 53-year-old Linda Mansi of Tuckerton, N.J., worked for Arnold's Officer Furniture and Sunline Supply Company since 2015. During this time, Mansi held various positions in which she was responsible for managing company funds, from bookkeeper to vice president of finance and human resources.

Owners Jay and Jordan Berkowitz contacted the Bridgeport Police Department about the alleged theft in February, claiming more than $1 million had been stolen from an account that only Mansi could access.

This prompted the department and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau to investigate. The investigation found that Mansi "made unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals from company accounts totaling $1,271,315.72" from January 2016 until she was fired in February 2023.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's office, Mansi's thefts varied from a few dollars to several thousand at a time over the 7-year period.

The press release said Mansi used the stolen money for various household and medical expenses for herself and family members, online shopping and gambling via FanDuel, travel expenses for a trip to Miami for her son's 21st birthday, as well as Philadelphia Phillies season tickets and concert tickets through StubHub and other sites.

Mansi also allegedly made 388 ATM withdrawals totaling nearly $150,000, made 560 PayPal payments to friends and family members and overpaid her 2022 salary by $19,000 through false payroll submissions.

She has been charged with multiple felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by deception, theft by failing to make required dispositions, receiving stolen property, forgery, criminal use of a communications facility and other related charges.