POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Pottstown Fire Marshal and Fire Chief Frank Hand tells us he has finished the task of collecting evidence related to last week's deadly home explosion.
Five people were killed in the blast. Hand said investigators are now reviewing the evidence to find out how this could have happened. We saw crews with the utility company PECO removing several large pipes from under Hale Street Tuesday. The company tells us it's "retiring infrastructure."
Neighbors watched them work from a distance, like Tandra Rambert, who told us she was in her house when the explosion happened.
"Three loud explosions, it threw me back. I was having dinner, I got on the floor on my hands and knees. My son came running, I'm telling him to take cover, to get down, get down," said Rambert.
Thankfully Rambert and her family were not injured. She has moved into a new place thanks to her insurance, but like other neighbors we've spoken to, Rambert is now looking for answers. She said the smell of gas has been a concern for years.
"Anyone in this neighborhood that lives around here would tell you that they've always smelled that gas. Always," said Rambert.
And Rambert said she called the fire department about that smell herself several times.
"They would come out, and I got to the point where I stopped calling. I was like I hope nothing ever blows up. I guess it's okay, they're saying it's nothing, but we always smell it. I smelled it last week," said Rambert.
When asked about neighbors' claims about smelling natural gas during a news conference last week, Pottstown's Borough Manager Justin Keller said it was something investigators were looking into.
There is still no official cause of the explosion, but donations for the family continue to pour in. The GoFundMe has now received more than $30,000.
When we asked Rambert about the family, she became too emotional to discuss them.
"It's a loss, I have no other words. Just distraught," said Rambert.
We were actually able to get in touch with a family member of the children who were killed in this explosion, but he did not want to comment. According to the GoFundMe, the parents of the four children are still alive and recovering in the hospital at this time.