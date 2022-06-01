POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Pottstown Fire Marshal and Fire Chief Frank Hand said Wednesday a meth lab can be ruled out as a cause for the house explosion in Pottstown last week that killed four kids and their grandmother.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion. Hand said Tuesday investigators are finished collecting evidence from the scene and will now review the evidence in the coming days. No timeline has been set for when a cause might be announced.
Also Wednesday, Pottstown's licensing and inspections department was out near the site of the explosion. Inspectors joined the local fire department to assess the structural integrity of surrounding homes and document any issues they find.
Officials say they will be focusing on the immediate area surrounding the explosion site, but they will then expand outwards.
Anyone who can't meet with the inspectors Wednesday is asked to call the borough office to set up an appointment.