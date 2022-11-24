RED HILL, Pa. - A fire company in Montgomery County opened its doors to the community for a meal this Thanksgiving. But in the midst of planning the event, the members had to pull together for two of their own, whose house was damaged by fire earlier this week.

At Red Hill Fire Company and Social Club, members say planning an event to feed about 150 on Thanksgiving Day can take up to a year.

"Garnering donations starts several months in advance, we actually start collecting for next year's event today," Red Hill Fire Company's treasurer Peter Stoeckel said.

But in the height of all the Turkey Day planning, the fire company had to halt everything to help its own. A fire damaged the house of a family from the fire company and their two teenage children.

"They've all lost everything at this point," President Maryann Longo said.

Chuck Foraker is a firefighter and EMT. His wife Terry is fire police. Their house caught fire just two days before Thanksgiving.

"We've kind of doubled down and said, 'All right, we have another mission, we need to get these folks the things that they need,'" Stoeckel said.

The fire company, amid the big-day dinner preps, scrambled to collect for the family. But members say they didn't feel right just helping their extended fire company family. They also have been gathering items and money for the two other women, whose home was also damaged by the same fire.

"Raising money, collecting items, non-perishables, clothings, things like that, to start to get them back to a sense of normal," Longo said.

"It definitely added to the workload," Stoeckel said. "It was an unexpected surprise that popped up in the beginning of the week."

A challenge, but not too much for the Red Hill Fire Company, whose determination to give is not just once a year.

"Always in the fire service we're trying to do more," Stoeckel said. "Give more to make your community a little bit better."

Donations will be accepted at the Red Hill Fire Company and Social Club, 82 E. 5th St. in Red Hill, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the victims of the fire.