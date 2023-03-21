POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A fire in Pottstown, Montgomery County destroyed two homes Tuesday morning, right across the street from where a house exploded last May. That explosion killed five people.

Investigators still don't know what caused either incident. Both of the homes involved in Tuesday morning's fire were empty because they were damaged from the house explosion last year. One of them was in the process of being renovated, but now both are a pile of rubble, and neighbors are left wondering why.

"We don't want to do this again. We're all done. We're all done for a lifetime," said Mollie Heaverly, who lives just down the street from the scene of the house fire Tuesday morning.

Heaverly had to leave her home after it was damaged in the explosion last year, something that happened again Tuesday morning.

"All of the water from the fire company is running down our hill and into our basement," said Heaverly.

Despite being across the street from each other, the two disasters aren't related, according to Pottstown Fire Chief Frank Hand.

"This has nothing to do with the explosion. This is just a circumstance of a neighborhood that had another fire in it," said Chief Hand.

Another fire that, this time, wiped out around 100 years of Tomada Santos' family history.

"I got married in that house. It's like a lot, you know? A lot of our, my mom and them were born in that house, my uncles, cousins. It's just a lot," said Santos.

The fire Tuesday morning was ruled accidental, but just like the house explosion last year, there's no official cause. Chief Hand said the only thing they're sure of is gas and electric weren't involved in Tuesday's fire.

"There's no utilities to any of these properties right now. No gas, no electric, nothing," said Chief Hand.

For Cera Kutt, who told us she's smelled gas in the area for years, it's hard to accept that utilities weren't involved in either disaster.

"It's just a little difficult at this point to believe anything that's said, because we have no answers about this," said Kutt.

Answers the whole neighborhood has been waiting almost a year for.

"We're important, and we're humans, and we deserve answers," said Heaverly.

There's no timeline for when Pottstown Borough will release a cause for either of the destructive incidents.