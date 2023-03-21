POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A Pottstown home went up in flames Tuesday morning, right across the street from the site of a deadly explosion nearly one year ago.

Firefighters were called around 4:15 a.m. to the home in the 400 block of Hale Street.

There are no reports of injuries, but the fire drew a large response from firefighters, fire marshals and police detectives.

Fire gutted the home, which was under construction and vacant. We're told the home was being renovated after being damaged in the May 26 explosion.

The blast, just across the street from Tuesday morning's fire, killed four children and their grandmother. The kids' parents were critically injured, and two nearby homes were also destroyed.

Neighbors say the community is still recovering from the tragedy.

"That was pretty tough on the community, so it's hard seeing this stuff sometimes," said neighbor Isaiah Callahan, who went to make sure everyone was okay after he heard about Tuesday's fire.

Investigators still have not ruled on what caused the deadly blast.