POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A Pottstown twin home went up in flames Tuesday morning, right across the street from the site of a deadly explosion nearly one year ago.

Firefighters were called around 4:15 a.m. to the home in the 400 block of Hale Street.

The blaze quickly spread to a second home being built right next to it.

"When you come to Pottstown, you can see the houses are really close together," said Chief Frank Hand, with the Pottstown Fire Department. "It doesn't take much for when a fire gets going to get the other house extended to it."

There are no reports of injuries, but the fire drew a large response from firefighters, fire marshals and police detectives.

Fire gutted the home and reduced it to rubble. The home had been under construction and was vacant.

Hand said there were no utilities hooked up to the home since it was in the early stages of being renovated after being damaged in the May 26 deadly explosion.

That blast killed four children and their grandmother. The kids' parents were critically injured, and two nearby homes were also destroyed.

A neighbor says he woke up Tuesday morning to the sound of helicopters flying overhead, and he walked down to the fire scene to make sure no one was hurt, especially after last year's tragedy.

"That was pretty tough on the community, so it's pretty hard seeing this stuff sometimes," said neighbor Isaiah Callahan.

Other neighbors say they are once again having to pick up the pieces from another tragedy to hit their neighborhood.

Mollie Heverly had to move out of her home last year when it was damaged by the explosion. So, when she heard there was another incident near her home, her mind went straight to what happened on May 26.

"My first thought was, 'Oh, my gosh, something else exploded,' like another home exploded," she said.

Heverly's home is located down the hill from where the fire happened. The water used to put out the flames ran into her basement, causing a foot of flooding.

She says her community has had enough tragedy.

"We're all done. We're all done for a lifetime," she said.

Hand says they're calling the fire accidental, as of right now. It'll likely take multiple days until investigators determine what sparked the fire.

As for the deadly explosion, Hand said investigators do not have an update. Authorities have yet to rule on a cause.

Hand did stress that there is no connection between the explosion and Tuesday morning's fire.