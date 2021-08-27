TINICUM TWP., Pa. - A fire has destroyed a repair shop in Bucks County.

It broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the unit block of Durham Road, just off of Route 611, in the Ottsville area of Tinicum Township.

Video shows flames and smoke engulfing Vanderlely's Truck Sales & Service.

"While we are grateful that no lives were lost, this is a unthinkably devastating loss for our family. Thank you all deeply for your support," the business owners wrote on social media.

Authorities have not said what may have sparked the fire.

