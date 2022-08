POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street.

The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom.

He says someone in the home was able to shut the door to stop the fire from spreading.

The fire still caused enough damage that the family has to stay elsewhere.

No one was hurt.