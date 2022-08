EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Fire chased a man from his home in Chester County.

Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the home on Old Schuylkill Road in East Coventry Township.

The inside of the stone home, which we're told may date back to the 1800s, was heavily damaged.

No one was hurt.

The homeowner's dog made it out okay, too.