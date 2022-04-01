HELLERTOWN, Pa. | A home is destroyed and two kids are in the hospital after an overnight fire in Northampton County.

A two-alarm fire was reported at just around 1 a.m. on Linden Ave, in  Hellertown early on Friday morning.

Officials say that two kids were trapped on the second floor as the fire started.

According to reporters on the scene, when pulled out of the house, officials were performing CPR on one of the kids.

Both kids were taken to the hospital, according to officials. Both parents made it out of the house.

"There was 1 adult outside and was advising her kids were inside- they attempted to make entry but the smoke and flames were too bad to get in.. Firefighters arrived on scene a short time later and were able to get the two juveniles out," noted Cpl. John Donato, from the Hellertown Police Department.

The scene is still fully active, with fire and smoke still coming from the house according to those on the scene.

