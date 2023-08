TELFORD, Pa. - Flames tore through part of a junkyard in Montgomery County.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. in Telford, in the 2000 block of Ridge Road. That's near the intersection of Route 563 and Route 63.

Chopper video shows a building on the property gutted and several cars destroyed.

There were no reports of injuries.

It's unclear how the fire started.