ROYERSFORD, Pa. -- Fire companies across Pennsylvania continue searching for volunteers. The Royersford Fire Department in Montgomery County is among them.

The department is using a new program that allows community members to experience what it is like to be a firefighter for a day as a way of sparking interest.

After a quick walk-through of the burn building, several people suited up as part of the Royersford Fire Department's Firefighter for a Day program -- helped put together by Deputy Chief Dave Panetta.

"With the dwindling crisis of volunteers in the state, we were trying to come up with new ways to generate interest from the public, mainly our community, and give them an experience on what it's like to be a firefighter," said Deputy Chief Panetta.

After putting on 50-60 pounds of equipment, the participants were introduced to the air tank before coming face-to-face with thick smoke. It was hard just seeing the ground in front of us, said one participant.

Eventually came the flames. Soon it was time for the participants to go in. After getting the right spray setting, the participants quickly extinguished the fire. Then the team received orders to head upstairs, where they searched in the thick black smoke, but the coast was clear and their job was done.

"A lot of smiles from the participants and also from our members, giving them the opportunity to show inexperienced personnel what they know and things that work for them," said Deputy Chief Panetta.

It is something participant Donna Musetti said every department should do.

"This was just one day for us, so I mean what they do every day, put their lives on the line, and I have the utmost respect, more respect than I did before," said Musetti.

Mike Capcino tells 69 News it is a potential stepping stone.

"It's definitely something I want to come back and do again . If I'm not a volunteer firefighter by next year, I'll definitely be here again going back through the training as well," said Capcino.

"If it's something no matter where you live, if you're thinking about joining or you're not sure stop down and talk to the people, see if you can help," said Deputy Chief Panetta.