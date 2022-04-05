Firefighters in Montgomery County are back to work after taking time to mourn the loss of their chief, who was killed while he was on-duty as a state trooper.
The Trappe Fire Department officially returned to service Tuesday.
Firefighters removed a flag that had been flying at half-staff in honor of Branden Sisca. The flag will be given to his family.
Sisca, Trooper Martin Mack III and an Allentown man were killed when they were hit by a car on I-95 in Philadelphia last month.
Police have charged the driver, Jayana Webb, with murder and driving under the influence.