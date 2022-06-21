HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. - Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in Chester County. 

County alerts report crews responded to the fire at the cattle farm off Chestnut Tree Rd. in Honey Brook Twp. around 8:30 a.m. 

Honey Brook Twp. barn fire

Photos of the scene show heavy smoke in the area. Video shows that least one large structure has been destroyed at the farm. 

Honey Brook Twp. barn fire

No word yet on what caused the fire to start.  

Cows and other animals can be seen on the farm, but out of harms way.

This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates.  

