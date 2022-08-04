"It was devastating. I can't even imagine," Leeann Hissim, VP of Regional Fire Rescue.
Firefighters in Upper Bucks County say they won't be standing by quietly, knowing the devastation that's happening in Eastern Kentucky.
Historic flooding has left dozens dead and knocked out power and washed away roads and bridges.
"This is an ongoing disaster that continues to put people in danger," said Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky.
That's why the Palisades Regional Fire Rescue and surrounding volunteer fire departments in Upper Bucks are joining forces to help.
"I don't personally know anybody down there...it's just a brotherhood," said Chief Bill Shick with the Palisades Regional Fire Rescue.
Since Monday morning, the department's been able to collect $500,000 worth of donated fire gear to send to Kentucky, along with necessary products for the community.
"I saw some pictures coming out of there and they have nothing. I sent them some pictures of what we're bringing them and they're just beyond excited," said Chief Shick.
Fire extinguishers, fire gear, feminine products, diapers, and so much more were donated, packed into crates, and wrapped on pallets all to be loaded onto trucks and delivered to those in-need.
"It makes me very proud to see what our community can do," said Hissim.