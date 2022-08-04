"It was devastating. I can't even imagine," Leeann Hissim, VP of Regional Fire Rescue.

Firefighters in Upper Bucks County say they won't be standing by quietly, knowing the devastation that's happening in Eastern Kentucky.

Historic flooding has left dozens dead and knocked out power and washed away roads and bridges.

Bucks fire departments donate supplies to crews in Kentucky after flooding

"This is an ongoing disaster that continues to put people in danger," said Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

That's why the Palisades Regional Fire Rescue and surrounding volunteer fire departments in Upper Bucks are joining forces to help.

"I don't personally know anybody down there...it's just a brotherhood," said Chief Bill Shick with the Palisades Regional Fire Rescue.

Local fire crews donate supplies to Kentucky crews after flooding

Since Monday morning, the department's been able to collect $500,000 worth of donated fire gear to send to Kentucky, along with necessary products for the community.

"I saw some pictures coming out of there and they have nothing. I sent them some pictures of what we're bringing them and they're just beyond excited," said Chief Shick.

Fire extinguishers, fire gear, feminine products, diapers, and so much more were donated, packed into crates, and wrapped on pallets all to be loaded onto trucks and delivered to those in-need.

"It makes me very proud to see what our community can do," said Hissim.

Local fire departments gather supplies for flood-ravaged Kentucky
COMING Monday: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.