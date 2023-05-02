UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Crews in Montgomery County had a special rescue mission this weekend.

Firefighters helped pull a deer from water in Upper Providence Township.

Two firefighters put on water gear to get the deer, which was stuck in between two locks of the canal in the Lock 60 area of Schuylkill Canal Park, said the Upper Providence Township Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Crews carried the deer to the woods and covered her with blankets to help warm her.

A game warden confirmed the deer will be okay, the fire department said.