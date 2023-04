N. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Fire broke out at an apartment building in Chester County.

Smoke was seen Monday morning coming from the Valley View Apartments in North Coventry Township.

A fire official said the bulk of the fire was in the basement storage area, but smoke spread to the third floor.

He said crews rescued an older man who was sleeping at the time.

A pet bearded dragon also got out okay.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.