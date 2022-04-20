Richland Twp. barn fire
Jayson Wagner | for 69 News

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm barn fire in Bucks County with heavy smoke showing. 

Bucks County Communications confirms first responders are on the scene of the fire in the 100 block of Hickon Road in Springfield Township. 

The call came in just after 1:00 p.m. for a barn fire, communication officials report. 

A photo of the scene shows dark and heavy smoke, with flames coming from the structure. 

Communications tells 69 News the building was not occupied at the time and that there are no reported injuries.

No word on what started the fire. 

This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates. 

