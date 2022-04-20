SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm garage fire in Bucks County with heavy smoke showing on Wednesday afternoon.
Bucks County Communications confirms first responders were called the fire in the 100 block of Hickon Road in Springfield Township just after 1:00 p.m.
A photo of the scene shows dark and heavy smoke, with flames coming from the structure. Officials say the fire started in the detached garage and spread to part of the home.
Communications tells 69 News one person was cut on the foot, but did not suffer a smoke-related injury.
Two dogs that made it out, and the door was left open for the cats to escape, officials say.
No word on what started the fire.