QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Fireworks wrap up a day of fun in Quakertown.
They brought the borough's Community Day festivities to a close.
Before the fireworks, there was a day full of activities at Memorial Park, including live music and a car show.
Becoming mostly cloudy and turning more humid with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms possible, mostly south and west of the Lehigh Valley. .
Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.
Updated: July 5, 2022 @ 12:14 am
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Fireworks wrap up a day of fun in Quakertown.
They brought the borough's Community Day festivities to a close.
Before the fireworks, there was a day full of activities at Memorial Park, including live music and a car show.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.