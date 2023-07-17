MALVERN, Pa. - First Bank has completed the $129.7 million acquisition of Malvern Bancorp for cash and stock, in a deal that pushes the combined company's assets to about $3.8 billion.

The transaction also expands First Bank's presence in the affluent corridor that runs from Philadelphia into New Jersey and up to New York City. The deal was complete Monday morning.

"Malvern Bank has built a strong customer base by providing extraordinary customer service and we intend to continue this tradition," Patrick L. Ryan, chief executive and president of Hamilton, N.J.-based First Bank, said in a statement.

First Bank has 18 offices in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties in Pennsylvania and Hunterdon and Warren counties across the river.

After completing the transaction, First Bank expanded its board of directors by three. Malvern directors Andrew Fish, Howard Kent and Cynthia Felzer Leitzell joined the board.

Paoli-based Malvern Bancorp, the holding company for Malvern Bank, was started in 1887 as a savings bank, according to the statement. It operated eight offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida.

Shares in First Bank are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FRBA. At 10:40 a.m. Monday, the price was $12.05, up 9 cents from Friday. In the last year, the shares have traded as high as $16.76 and as low as $8.59.

The bank's market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) is about $233 million.

***********

First Bank

Malvern Bank

Statement