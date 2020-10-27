ATGLEN, Pa. - First lady Melania Trump took to the road Tuesday for her first solo campaign trip of the year.
The first lady headlined a rally in Atglen, Chester County, where she slammed her husband's opponent, Joe Biden, Democrats and the media as she pushed the president's reelection message in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Trump defended the president's handling of COVID-19, putting the blame on Democrats, who she said tried to "put their own agendas ahead of the American people's well-being" and focused on a "sham impeachment" instead of the coronavirus.
The first lady also denounced what she called Biden's "socialist agenda" and criticized media coverage of "idle gossip and palace intrigue" in the White House.
Biden's "policies and socialist agenda will only serve to destroy America and all that has been built in the past four years," she said. "We must keep Donald in the White House so he can finish what he's started and our country can continue to flourish."
Mrs. Trump said she's feeling "so much better now," after recovering what she described as a mild case of COVID-19. She struck an empathetic tone on the virus, calling herself a "worried mother and wife" who knows "there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy."
She defended her husband's handling of the virus and said his administration "chooses to keep moving forward during this pandemic, not backward," insisting that schools, restaurants and businesses have learned to operate safely during the pandemic.
"We don't close down and hide in fear," she said. "We get to work to find real and lasting solutions."
The first lady also commented on the president's use of social media.
"I don't always agree the way he says things," she said, drawing laughter from the crowd, "but it is important to him that he speaks directly to the people he serves."
Afterward, the first lady stopped at a local Republican headquarters, where she thanked envelope-stuffing campaign volunteers with pizza and soda.
"Let's hope we win Pennsylvania," she said.
Mrs. Trump spoke one day after the president held three rallies in Pennsylvania, a state that helped deliver him the White House in 2016 and one that is key to his reelection bid. Polls show a tight race in the state between Trump and Biden, who also visited the state Monday to boost get-out-the-vote efforts.
The Trumps left for their campaign trips at the same time Tuesday, and the president gave the first lady a quick peck on the cheek before they boarded separate planes.
"I'd like to go with her and be with her," Trump said. "She's going to make a speech in Pennsylvania. That's great. She does very well, very popular."
President Trump had stops scheduled in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, on Tuesday focusing on his argument that he built a booming economy before the coronavirus pandemic upended it.
The president has maintained a whirlwind schedule, which included three rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday. He is planning a dizzying 11 rallies in the final 48 hours before polls close next Tuesday night.