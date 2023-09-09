LANGHORNE, Pa. — At an event with conservation leaders Friday, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) announced a nearly $15 million grant to the Delaware River Watershed Conservation Fund.
In a press release, Fitzpatrick — who co-chairs of the Congressional Delaware River Watershed Caucus — called the river a "critical resource" for Pennsylvania and its surrounding neighbors.
“The Delaware River is a critical resource for Pennsylvania and our surrounding neighbors,” Fitzpatrick said. “I am proud to support necessary funding for the conservation and restoration efforts throughout the Delaware River Watershed area so we can preserve our waterways, support wildlife, and restore water quality all while improving communities across the states the watershed.”
According to the press release, the grant includes 36 "new or continuing" conservation and restoration grants totaling $14.9 million. In addition, the announced awards leveraged $20 million in matching contributions from grantees, bringing the total funding nearly $35 million.
The 36 projects funded by the grant award include:
Community Rewilding on the Brandywine: Urban Flood Resistance in Wilmington Neighborhoods (DE) - $94,500
Enhancing the City of Wilmington’s Urban Pollinator Corridor and Food Resilience Efforts (DE) - $202,100
Habitat Enhancement and Water Quality Improvement in Banning Regional Park (DE) - $230,200
Habitat Restoration and Outdoor Education in the Red Clay Consolidated School District (DE) - $228,300
Implementation of Kalmar Nyckel Living Shoreline and Riparian Habitat Restoration (DE) - $227,900
Assessment of the Ironcolor Shiner and co-occurring Species to Inform Conservation Planning (NJ) - $274,900
Building Technical Capacity for the Delivery of Voluntary Conservation Programs and Outreach (NJ) - $415,900
Closson Site Restoration in the Delaware River Basin (NJ) - $322,200
Creating Accessible Pinelands Communities (NJ) - $207,800
Developing a Water Trail and Recreational Programming in Camden – Phase II (NJ) - $688,700
Ecological Uplift of the Former Culver Lake Golf Course in the Upper Paulins Kill Watershed (NJ) - $274,800
Restoring Suitability for Spawning Horseshoe Crabs and Critical Habitat for Red Knots (NJ) - $1,000,000
Strategic Planning for Equitable Access and Resilient Habitat on New Jersey Audubon’s Sanctuaries (NJ) - $398,700
Creating a Recreation and Open Space Plan for the Town of Tusten (NY) - $75,000
Building Capacity for Cobbs Creek Watershed Coalition Efforts (PA) - $266,500
Building Capacity for Expanding Pennsylvania’s Woods and Meadows (PA) - $1,200,000
Designing and Planning for the South Philadelphia Wetlands Park (PA) - $150,000
Developing an Engaging Plum Run Trail at the Plum Run Preserve (PA) - $250,000
Developing a Public Trail and Link to the Lehigh River through Penn Haven (PA) - $1,500,000
Engaging Community Stakeholders to Reduce Road Salt Burden to Local Streams (PA) - $186,500
Improving Public Access and Recreation in the Pennsylvania Portion of the Delaware River – III (PA) - $1,000,000
Pachella Gully Restoration and Public Access Improvements (PA) - $569,100
Planning and Design for the Ecological Restoration of the Riparian Corridor of the French Creek (PA) - $162,100
Planning and Design for the Fairmount Water Works Floating Water Workshop (PA) - $225,000
Reforestation of Stonehurst Hills (PA) - $118,100
Restoring Dynamic Forest Structure for Priority Birds in the Delaware River Watershed: Phase 7 (PA) – $685,700
Shedbrook Creek Restoration and Sedge Meadow Improvement to Create a Climate-Resilient FDR Park (PA) - $1,500,000
Stream Restoration at East Branch Red Clay Creek Headwaters (PA) - $126,500
West Wayne Preserve Wooded Wetlands Restoration and Habitat Enhancement (PA) - $461,500
Youth Workforce Development Pilot in Ecosystems Management on the Tidal Schuylkill River (PA) - $251,300
Assessing the Factors that Impact Water Quality in the Upper Delaware (DE, NJ, NY, PA) - $498,200
Circuit Trails Community Grant Program: Local-led Efforts to Improve Access to the Outdoors (NJ, PA) - $212,000
Creating a Management Plan of the Invasive Chinese Pond Mussel in the Delaware Watershed - $191,500
Evaluation of the Endangered Dwarf Wedgemussel Population in the Delaware River (NY, PA) - $86,200
Informing Coastal Restoration Efforts to Support At-Risk Shorebird Species (DE, NJ)
Transforming Recreational Engagement through Innovative and Inclusive Approaches (DE, NJ, NY, PA) - $500,000