LANGHORNE, Pa. — At an event with conservation leaders Friday, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) announced a nearly $15 million grant to the Delaware River Watershed Conservation Fund.

In a press release, Fitzpatrick — who co-chairs of the Congressional Delaware River Watershed Caucus — called the river a "critical resource" for Pennsylvania and its surrounding neighbors.

“The Delaware River is a critical resource for Pennsylvania and our surrounding neighbors,” Fitzpatrick said. “I am proud to support necessary funding for the conservation and restoration efforts throughout the Delaware River Watershed area so we can preserve our waterways, support wildlife, and restore water quality all while improving communities across the states the watershed.”

According to the press release, the grant includes 36 "new or continuing" conservation and restoration grants totaling $14.9 million. In addition, the announced awards leveraged $20 million in matching contributions from grantees, bringing the total funding nearly $35 million.

The 36 projects funded by the grant award include:

Community Rewilding on the Brandywine: Urban Flood Resistance in Wilmington Neighborhoods (DE) - $94,500

Enhancing the City of Wilmington’s Urban Pollinator Corridor and Food Resilience Efforts (DE) - $202,100

Habitat Enhancement and Water Quality Improvement in Banning Regional Park (DE) - $230,200

Habitat Restoration and Outdoor Education in the Red Clay Consolidated School District (DE) - $228,300

Implementation of Kalmar Nyckel Living Shoreline and Riparian Habitat Restoration (DE) - $227,900

Assessment of the Ironcolor Shiner and co-occurring Species to Inform Conservation Planning (NJ) - $274,900

Building Technical Capacity for the Delivery of Voluntary Conservation Programs and Outreach (NJ) - $415,900

Closson Site Restoration in the Delaware River Basin (NJ) - $322,200

Creating Accessible Pinelands Communities (NJ) - $207,800

Developing a Water Trail and Recreational Programming in Camden – Phase II (NJ) - $688,700

Ecological Uplift of the Former Culver Lake Golf Course in the Upper Paulins Kill Watershed (NJ) - $274,800

Restoring Suitability for Spawning Horseshoe Crabs and Critical Habitat for Red Knots (NJ) - $1,000,000

Strategic Planning for Equitable Access and Resilient Habitat on New Jersey Audubon’s Sanctuaries (NJ) - $398,700

Creating a Recreation and Open Space Plan for the Town of Tusten (NY) - $75,000

Building Capacity for Cobbs Creek Watershed Coalition Efforts (PA) - $266,500

Building Capacity for Expanding Pennsylvania’s Woods and Meadows (PA) - $1,200,000

Designing and Planning for the South Philadelphia Wetlands Park (PA) - $150,000

Developing an Engaging Plum Run Trail at the Plum Run Preserve (PA) - $250,000

Developing a Public Trail and Link to the Lehigh River through Penn Haven (PA) - $1,500,000

Engaging Community Stakeholders to Reduce Road Salt Burden to Local Streams (PA) - $186,500

Improving Public Access and Recreation in the Pennsylvania Portion of the Delaware River – III (PA) - $1,000,000

Pachella Gully Restoration and Public Access Improvements (PA) - $569,100

Planning and Design for the Ecological Restoration of the Riparian Corridor of the French Creek (PA) - $162,100

Planning and Design for the Fairmount Water Works Floating Water Workshop (PA) - $225,000

Reforestation of Stonehurst Hills (PA) - $118,100

Restoring Dynamic Forest Structure for Priority Birds in the Delaware River Watershed: Phase 7 (PA) – $685,700

Shedbrook Creek Restoration and Sedge Meadow Improvement to Create a Climate-Resilient FDR Park (PA) - $1,500,000

Stream Restoration at East Branch Red Clay Creek Headwaters (PA) - $126,500

West Wayne Preserve Wooded Wetlands Restoration and Habitat Enhancement (PA) - $461,500

Youth Workforce Development Pilot in Ecosystems Management on the Tidal Schuylkill River (PA) - $251,300

Assessing the Factors that Impact Water Quality in the Upper Delaware (DE, NJ, NY, PA) - $498,200

Circuit Trails Community Grant Program: Local-led Efforts to Improve Access to the Outdoors (NJ, PA) - $212,000

Creating a Management Plan of the Invasive Chinese Pond Mussel in the Delaware Watershed - $191,500

Evaluation of the Endangered Dwarf Wedgemussel Population in the Delaware River (NY, PA) - $86,200

Informing Coastal Restoration Efforts to Support At-Risk Shorebird Species (DE, NJ)

Transforming Recreational Engagement through Innovative and Inclusive Approaches (DE, NJ, NY, PA) - $500,000