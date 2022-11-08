Republican Brian Fitzpatrick is facing off against Democrat Ashley Ehasz to represent part of southeast Pennsylvania in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ehasz has a 70% to 30% lead over Fitzpatrick, but many precincts have yet to report.

Green Party candidate Henry Conoly is also on the ballot.

The 1st District covers all of Bucks County and part of Montgomery County, including Franconia, Hatfield, and Horsham.

Fitzpatrick serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. He has also served as Co-Chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Before becoming a representative, Fitzpatrick was an FBI special agent and a federal prosecutor.

During the pandemic, Ehasz worked as a policy writer and project coordinator to implement the CARES Act for county government, and now serves as a government and public service sector consultant.

She graduated from West Point and trained to become a helicopter pilot.