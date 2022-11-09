Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick beat out Democrat Ashley Ehasz for another term to represent part of southeast Pennsylvania in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Fitzpatrick held a 55% to 45% lead, with 324 of 359 precincts reporting, and the Associated Press declared him the winner just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The 1st District covers all of Bucks County and part of Montgomery County, including Franconia, Hatfield, and Horsham.

Fitzpatrick serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. He has also served as Co-Chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Before becoming a representative, Fitzpatrick was an FBI special agent and a federal prosecutor.

During the pandemic, Ehasz worked as a policy writer and project coordinator to implement the CARES Act for county government, and now serves as a government and public service sector consultant.

She graduated from West Point and trained to become a helicopter pilot.