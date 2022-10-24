MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Montgomery County.
The fire erupted Saturday night on Guinness Lane in Montgomery Township.
Emergency communications officials say no one was hurt.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
