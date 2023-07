The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Montgomery and Bucks counties.

The warning was issued at 1:20 p.m. and will remain in effect until 4:20 p.m.

A warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is occurring, imminent or likely.

Weather conditions can pose a threat to life or property and people in the path of the storm should take protective action.

Motorists are advised not to drive through flooded areas.