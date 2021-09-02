The National Weather Service says a tornado that ripped through Mullica Hill, New Jersey, is believed to have had an EF-3 rating, with winds of up to 150 miles per hour. The service released its preliminary report on the Wednesday evening tornado after confirming at least seven tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The remnants of Hurricane Ida stirred up at least one other tornado in Massachusetts. The weather service said the Mullica Hill tornado stretched for 12.6 miles over a span of 20 minutes and was as wide as 400 yards.