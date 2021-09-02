QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Record rain means record flooding, and record damage, forcing the region into clean-up mode.
"It's catastrophic. It's crazy. It happens so fast. Boom. Comes in. Next thing you know – four or five hours everyone is devastated,” said Dan Cicchino, owner of Blackwell Restoration in Quakertown.
It’s made him the most popular guy in town.
He says this the worst flooding he's seen since, well, last year: "It all started out yesterday evening and the calls kept coming in. And once they started coming in, they were every 5, 10, 15 minutes."
"No, we have never seen it like this before,” Alim Newkirk, co-owner of Artisan Designs and Cabinetry in Quakertown.
He's not actually in the water restoration business himself, but every time it floods like this, he shuts down his business to help people out for free.
"People need help. The fire department usually comes out as well but they only have so many trucks to help out," Newkirk said.
Crews help out people like Antoinette Moore, who thought she left behind natural disasters when she moved here from California in November.
"It was about 10 o'clock at night we went to check on the basement and there was that much water in it,” Moore said. She has about four to five feet of water in her basement.
Thankfully, she found Alim on Facebook.
'We're so thankful,” Moore said. "Servpro said it would be a few days and they would contact us when they knew."
The cleanup is expected to continue for weeks as flooding continues.
"This will probably take all day but we have bigger pumps that's coming back in town," Newkirk said.