NORRISTOWN, Pa. – In an unusually short meeting Thursday, the Montgomery County commissioners heard a presentation about changes to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), which provides food assistance to low-income households in Pennsylvania.

Before the presentation by Tamra Williams, Director of Health and Human Services, and Amanda Musselman, executive director of Montco Anti-Hunger Network, commission chair Kenneth Lawrence spoke about the problem of food insecurity in Montgomery County.

“Beginning this month there will be a benefits change that will result in all SNAP households losing a minimum of $95 per month in benefits with a statewide impact of $181 per household," Lawrence said.

"During this time of increased food costs, it will be difficult for our neighbors to rely on these benefits to feed themselves and their families.”

Lawrence pointed out that there will be increased demand on food pantries, and he proposed providing $500,000 for the direct purchase of food for county food pantries.

“The funds will be coordinated by the Montco Anti-Hunger Network,” he said.

Because food prices are so volatile, the county will issue an RFP at its next meeting to insure that it gets the best pricing on products to maximize the value of the funds. Lawrence called on local philanthropic organizations, businesses, and county partners to support food pantries at this time.

Lawrence reminisced when he participated in the Food Stamp Challenge when he subsisted on $4.75 per day, which was the allowance at the time.

“It was difficult and eye-opening, but I only did it for a week,” Lawrence noted. “Please help if you can."

Expungement Program

Lawrence also announced that the Montgomery County Public Defenders office in partnership with state Sen. Maria Collett and Rep. Nancy Guenst and the Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania will hold a special Expungement event on March 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Upper Moreland Library. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the senator’s office.

“Only Pennsylvania arrests are eligible,” Lawrence said, ”and you must not have any current arrests or serving probation time. Only non-conviction charges, including ARD or summary convictions with no arrests within the past five years can be expunged.”

SNAP Issues

Williams’ presentation highlighted the work the county is doing to fight hunger. Funding includes $3.85 million from the CARES Act, county funding of $3.25 million, and ARPA (American Recovery Plan Act) funding of $8.265 million. The recent COLA increases, she explained, will raise the income of many SNAP recipients who receive Social Security benefits above the income level to receive SNAP benefits, further increasing their food insecurity.

Musselman explained that 7% of Montgomery County, or over 50,000 residents, are food insecure and that local food pantries have experienced a 33% increase in utilization while seeing a sharp decrease in food supplies. She pointed out that one pantry provider said, “Everything has changed, then changed again, and now will again change as our economy and the pandemic morph.”

Inflation has caused the purchasing power of the pantries to decline and the efforts of the charitable organizations alone cannot meet the needs of the hungry. She asked that residents advocate for the state to utilize funding to continue temporary emergency allotments and for permanent SNAP modifications to provide more resources.

Contracts

Only one substantial contract was awarded. Metropolitan Food Incorporated, dba Driscoll Foods, Wayne, N.J., was awarded a $500,000 contract to provide food supplies to the Health and Human Services Department.