POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Eyes were on the sky Monday night for various fireworks displays, but earlier in the day the celebrations were on the ground.
From parades to live music, and even some historical reenactments, there was no shortage of Independence Day festivities.
The people of Pottstown celebrated Independence Day with their Go Fourth! Street Fest. The fun kicked off with a morning parade followed by festivities with food trucks, live music, and a living history presentation.
But the holiday celebration also felt futuristic with the grand opening of Montgomery County Community College's Challenger Learning Center. The center will give students the opportunity to perform in-person space exploration simulations and other "missions."
In Allentown, the Liberty Bell Museum took part in a National Bell Ringing Ceremony. At exactly 2 p.m., museum workers rang the replica bell 13 times in honor of the 13 colonies that officially won their independence in 1776.
The bell may be a copy, but the museum did serve as a hiding place for the original Liberty Bell that's now located in Philadelphia.
In Bethlehem, the SteelStacks was buzzing with patriotic pride during ArtsQuest's annual Independence Day Celebration.
People enjoyed live music, fresh food and cool drinks. But between the fun and games, they stopped to reflect on what it truly means to be an American.
"That was my dream to come to America, when I was a little boy growing up in Poland and finally when I was 22 many years ago I came here and kissed the ground at JFK Airport," said Jack Januszkiewicz.
Most of the events, of course, ended with evening fireworks.