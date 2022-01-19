PHILADELPHIA – A Forks Township, Northampton County man who is wanted on felony child sex assault charges was arrested at Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Michael Pierre Boumal, 65, after he arrived aboard a flight from Doha, Qatar shortly after 4 p.m.
He was wanted by Forks Township Police Department on a 2012 warrant. He is charged with attempt to commit aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of a minor, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
CBP officers confirmed with Forks Township Police that the arrest warrant remained active, according to the news release. Officers then met the flight as it gated and escorted Boumal to CBP’s Federal Inspection Service area, where officers verified Boumal’s identity and confirmed that he is the subject of the arrest warrant.
CBP officers turned Boumal over to Forks Township Police Department detectives who were on scene for Boumal’s arrival.
“Customs and Border Protection officers continue to support our local law enforcement partners by identifying and arresting travelers who are wanted on a variety of criminal charges, including some travelers alleged to have committed seriously heinous acts to children,” said Joseph Martella, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia.
“Border security remains a critical mission for CBP. We help to bring dangerous fugitives to justice which helps to keep our communities safe.”
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses.
Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion.