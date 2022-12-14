EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - The former senior administrator of a private school in Montgomery County is accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from the school.

Katherine Paprocka, 36, is behind bars on multiple felony charges in the theft from Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton Township, the county district attorney said Wednesday.

Authorities say she stole more than $579,000 by forging signatures of employees and volunteers, getting credit cards in employees' names without their knowledge, and claiming to be the majority owner of the non-profit school.

Paprocka, who worked for the school from July 2020 to December 2021, used the money for family vacations to London, New York and Florida, and for other purchases, the DA said.

The investigation was launched after a school donor's private inquiry into funding irregularities, officials say.

Paprocka, of Paoli, is in Montgomery County jail on $99,000 cash bail.