A former choir teacher in Bucks County is now facing child molestation charges. The District Attorney made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Last month, Joseph Ohrt was charged with hiding cameras in one of his bedrooms to secretly record one of his students at Central Bucks West High School as he undressed, according to investigators.
After those charges came out, two other victims came forward accusing Ohrt of molesting them when they were children.
Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub says he now has evidence that 56-year-old Joseph Ohrt molested two students.
One of them at school, and the other at Ohrt's home when he was hired as a babysitter, police say.
Both incidents happened back in the 90's, and Ohrt is now facing misdemeanor charges in both cases. Weintraub says the investigation is continuing because there could be more victims.
"I hope and I pray that the defendant has not victimized any other children in the preceding decades, but I have a genuine concern that my prayers won't be answered," said Weintraub.
Weintraub says if you have any more information about Ohrt, or any other potential victims, you can call Detective Sergeant Paul Kreuter at 215-345-4143 or send him an email at pkreauter@crpd.net.
Weintraub says Ohrt's bail is now set at 100 thousand dollars.
He says Orht bailed out after his last set of charges... and he expects he will likely be able to bail out of jail again.
But it's important to note... if he does bail out he is not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with children.