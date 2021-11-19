WARMINSTER, Pa. - A former guard at the Bucks County Correctional Facility pleaded guilty on Wednesday for his role in a drug smuggling ring inside the jail and was sentenced to two to four years in state prison, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Joseph J. Jennings, 33, of Warminster, entered guilty pleas to contraband and criminal conspiracy and was sentenced by Bucks County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley to state prison, the DA's office said.
An investigation by the Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force and Bucks County Correctional Facility Investigators found that Jennings smuggled Suboxone into the jail on multiple occasions between October 2018 and July 2019 while employed as a guard assigned to the restrictive housing unit at the Doylestown Township facility, according to the news release.
According to investigators, Jennings provided the drugs to inmate Vincent McCandless Sr., 36, who then distributed the drugs to other inmates in the jail. Jennings got the Suboxone from Joseph Robert Wilson, 41, of Philadelphia, and McCandless’s juvenile son, the DA's office said. Inmates who purchased the drugs paid through various methods, often soliciting family members to wire money to Wilson, or deposit funds into McCandless’s prison commissary account, the DA's office said.
Jennings was among nine men charged in June 2020 with the scheme to smuggle Suboxone strips into the jail to distribute among inmates.
McCandless Sr. pleaded guilty in April to contraband and criminal conspiracy and was sentenced to 35 to 70 months in state prison to be served after he completes the sentence that landed him in prison.
McCandless was serving 4.5 years to 10 years in state prison at the time of his arrest.
Wilson pleaded guilty on all charges and is awaiting sentencing in December.
McCandless’s juvenile son was adjudicated delinquent earlier this year.
Travis Davies, 33, of Levittown, pleaded guilty in March to contraband and conspiracy and was sentenced to one to two years in prison.
Joseph Korhan, 48, of Woodstown, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in June to contraband and conspiracy and was sentenced to two to four years in state prison.
Robert Monacelli, 29, of Falls Township, pleaded guilty in June to contraband and conspiracy and was sentenced to two to four years in state prison.
Richard Dzielinski, 42, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty on Nov. 19, 2019, to contraband and conspiracy and his sentencing was deferred to a later date.
A ninth person, Jonathan King, 32, of Wilkes Barre, is awaiting his next court date.