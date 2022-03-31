A former Bucks County official is calling on PennDOT to reconsider cutbacks to bus services that bring people into Philadelphia.
Stephen Biddle, former chairman of the county's planning commission, said one of those services being suspended is the Fullington Trailways line to Philadelphia.
The line includes stops at the Quakertown Park and Ride terminal.
The last Trailways bus picked up passengers there Thursday.
"These are essential intermittent services that bring people to vital doctors' appointments, visits to the Pennsylvania convention center, important university events, lectures," Biddle said.
Biddle wants Gov. Tom Wolf to instruct PennDOT to find and use emergency funding to keep Trailways and other feeder lines running.
He said Greyhound offers southbound service from Quakertown to Philadelphia, but it's limited.
According to Fullington Trailways, other routes with local stops have been discontinued as well.