A former Bucks County employee in the district attorney's office who was accused of double dipping has paid the county back.
Former First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore was getting paid as a food delivery driver for the business called "Door Dash" when he was supposed to be working for the district attorney's office.
This happened between April 2020 and March of this year.
After clearing up a discrepancy in how many hours overlapped between the two jobs, authorities determined he owed the county and taxpayers $8,432.
The county controller says he paid the money back on April 30.