WARRINGTON, Pa. - A former Central Bucks School District math teacher has been charged with misdemeanor corruption of a minor.

The teacher, 31-year-old Michael London of Warrington, was arrested last month and has since been freed on unsecured bail. London worked as a teacher at Central Bucks West and Central Bucks South High Schools from 2014 to 2022.

London is accused of engaging in "inappropriate conversations" with a minor of unspecified gender. Court documents allege that London messaged the minor about their sex, masturbation and alcohol habits. He also asked the minor for pictures in hopes of "grooming" them into a sexual relationship, the documents said.

It is not immediately clear if the minor was a student of London or the Central Bucks School District.

Documents show that Bucks County began an investigation into London for this behavior last September, and that he was unanimously fired by the district at the Dec. 5 school board meeting. London's firing is not confirmed to be related to the investigation or charges he now faces.