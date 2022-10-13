A former choir teacher in the Central Bucks West School District has pleaded no contest to charges he molested students.

Joseph Ohrt pleaded Thursday to indecent assault, corruption of minors, and other charges.

Investigators say he molested two children: one at Linden Elementary School, and another at his home in Doylestown, back in the 90s.

Ohrt also pleaded no contest to secretly filming a student while he changed his clothes.

A no contest plea means Ohrt doesn't admit guilt, but the judge can sentence him as though he has.