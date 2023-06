A former choir teacher in the Central Bucks School District found out his sentence Tuesday on molestation charges.

Joseph Ohrt must serve at least two-and-a-half years in state prison.

Investigators say he molested two children in the 1990's at his home and at a school.

Ohrt last year pleaded no contest to indecent assault and other crimes.

The plea meant he does not admit guilt, but he could be sentenced as though he had.