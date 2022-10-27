WARMINSTER TWP., Pa. - A former police officer in Bucks County has pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting five teen boys.

James Carey, 54, entered the open plea Thursday to five counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, and corruption of minors; two counts each of statutory rape and statutory sexual assault; and one count of aggravated indecent assault, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Carey, of Cape May Court House in New Jersey, committed the acts while working as a DA.R.E. officer and running a program for troubled youth at the township’s recreation center more than two decades ago, the DA's office said.

Sentencing was deferred for 30 to 45 days. A judge also ordered Carey to undergo an evaluation by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification board.

Carey was arrested on April 7, 2021, following a lengthy investigation by Bucks County Detectives and an inquiry by a Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury that found Carey sexually assaulted four boys between 1989 and 2009. In announcing the arrest, District Attorney Matt Weintraub described Carey as “a veritable wolf in sheep’s clothing, walking among us.”

The next month following the publicity of his arrest, a fifth victim came forward and Carey faced additional charges, the DA's office said. The victim in that case said he was 13 when Carey sexually assaulted him.

The DA's office said Carey used his position as a uniformed officer assigned to the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program to take advantage of victims who were already facing challenges in their lives, said First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schorn. Schorn credited detectives and their pursuit to locate victims and praised the victims as some of the most courageous men she’s ever met as a prosecutor.

At a preliminary hearing in June 2021, the victims, now in their 30s and 40s, testified about the repeated abuse by Carey. Most of the assaults happened while Carey was in uniform, the victims testified.

Carey was a police officer for Warminster Township from 1989 to 2009, and previously and briefly worked for the North Wales Police Department in Montgomery County (June 1988 to August 1988) and the Warwick Township Police Department (July 1988 to May 1989).