BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - The former administrative director of a technical school in Bucks County says he was fired for opposing the school's masking policy.
John Sweda was suspended in November and officially fired in April from the Upper Bucks County Technical School. The school's joint operating committee (JOC), the equivalent of a school board, voted 8-1 to fire Sweda, following an investigation into several allegations, including an affair with a teacher, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.
But Sweda says the investigation and eventual firing were actually because he opposed the board's masking policy last fall.
The suit says the board continued accepting COVID relief funds even though it didn't technically follow the mask mandate for students and teachers in schools.
The board required masks for students, after the health secretary's mandate, but voted 6-3 to allow parents to sign a medical exemption form for students without a doctor's note. This went against the masking law, and should've made the school ineligible for relief funds, the suit says, calling the decision a "fraudulent scheme to avoid the law."
Sweda says he disagreed with the JOC's policy, and warned members against legal action, and that's why the investigation leading to his firing was launched. The suit claims it was in retaliation for not agreeing with the board's "political beliefs" and for reporting its "unlawful conduct."
The lawsuit filed in May names the school as a defendant, as well as the then-vice chair and current chair of the JOC.
It claims Sweda suffered lost wages and benefits, humiliation, loss of reputation and more damages, and seeks for Sweda to be reinstated as administrative director, as well as $150,000.
The JOC is made up of board members from Palisades, Pennridge and Quakertown school districts.
69 News reached out to the attorneys for Upper Bucks County Technical School but has not heard back.