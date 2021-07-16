NORRISTOWN, Pa. | Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele announced on Friday that additional felony child pornography charges have been filed against former Hilltown Township police officer Matthew Reiss, 47, of Palm, Pa. in Upper Hanover Township.
Reiss was arrested in May on multiple counts of felony child pornography, based on the initial investigation and his downloads from the internet.
Once a search warrant was obtained, detectives stated they have recently forensically examined his electronic devices, and say they found additional child pornography images.
Reiss now faces 1,700 felony counts of possessing child pornography, according to the DA's office.
On April 16, 2021, the Montgomery County Detective Bureau received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, regarding the upload of two child sexual abuse images to a Google email account. The IP address for the gmail account was supposedly traced to the defendant’s residence in Palm, Pa., in Upper Hanover Township in Montgomery County.
In addition, the cellphone number associated with the gmail account was a known phone number of the defendant’s, according to police. Detectives served a search warrant on Google for information about the gmail account.
On May 19, 2021, the investigation reportedly received 660 images, which was said to include 10 images of child pornography, depicting children under the age of 13.
Reiss was arraigned on the new charges on July 15, before Magisterial District Judge Suzan Leonard, who set bail at $10,000 unsecured, despite prosecutors requesting $100,000 cash.
The defendant posted bail and was released. A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m., August 2, before Magisterial District Judge Maureen Coggins.
Special Victims Unit Detectives of the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, along with specially trained and sworn detectives from police departments in Montgomery County, routinely work with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to protect children from Internet predators by aggressively and proactively investigating Internet crimes that exploit children.