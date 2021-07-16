NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 520 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lehighton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Lehighton, Palmerton, Bangor, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Walnutport, East Bangor, Stormville, Brodheadsville, New Mahoning, Kunkletown, Gilbert, Tannersville, Rossland, Berlinsville, Emerald, Kresgeville and Sun Valley. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 67 and 84. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 298 and 309. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH