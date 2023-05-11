A former special education teacher in Montgomery County has learned his fate for going to the Philippines to have sex with minors.

Craig Levin, 67, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Levin, who was a retired teacher in the Lower Merion School District, went to the Philippines nine times between 2016-2019 for the purpose of having sex with "disadvantaged minors," the justice department said.

When he was arrested by police in the Philippines, investigators found notebooks in his hotel room with the names and ages of hundreds of girls, whom he rated on several categories, authorities said. Multiple children as young as 12 were listed in the notebooks, and only girls under age 18 got a top score of 10.

The King of Prussia man pleaded guilty in 2022 to six counts charging him with foreign travel to engage in sex with a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and distribution and transportation of child pornography.