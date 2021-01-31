Former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor will help lead former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial defense team.
Castor and David Schoen will now head the team.
The news comes one day after Trump parted ways with his original lead impeachment lawyers a little more than a week before his trial.
One person familiar with the case said the departing lawyers left the defense team in a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.
Trump is the first president in American history to be impeached twice. He is set to stand trial in the Senate on a charge that he incited his supporters to storm Congress on Jan. 6.
Castor said in statement: "The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always.”
Castor served as Montgomery County's DA from 2000 to 2008.
He also has ties to the Lehigh Valley. Castor received his undergraduate degree from Lafayette College in Easton.