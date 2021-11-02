A former Montgomery County deputy sheriff was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
David Landis pleaded guilty to multiple counts of conspiracy to import and distribute deadly opioids back in 2018.
The Justice Department says Landis agreed to distribute thousands of packages of drugs with multiple co-conspirators in China.
The DOJ says buyers would send money to the co-conspirators in China, who would send them to Landis.
Officials say Landis would then send the drugs to buyers across the country through the U.S. Postal Service.